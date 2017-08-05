HAYWARD, Calif. -- Stephen Curry shot a 4-over 74 on Friday at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

He missed the cut against professional golfers one notch below the PGA Tour, although the two-time MVP for the Golden State Warriors looked respectable.

He picked up his play on the back nine after shooting 39 on the front nine Friday at TPC Stonebrae. Among his highlights was his first birdie of the day, on the drivable par-4 14th hole. He set up the 10-foot effort with a spectacular bunker shot.

FIRST BIRDIE!! Steph Curry makes birdie on the driveable par four 14th hole. A spectacular bunker shot set up the 10' effort. That takes Curry back to +3 on the day and +7 for the tournament. Michael Collins, ESPN Senior Writer

He also made a 12-foot putt on the 17th hole for another birdie.

He said his nerves were much better Friday after he opened Thursday with a 4-over 74.

Curry finished at 8-over for the tournament, ahead of four players, with the 66 players who shot 3-under or better advancing to weekend play.

Not much was expected of Curry, who last year played in the pro-am at the PGA Tour's season opener in Napa. The Ellie Mae Classic field included players who have competed in majors this year and seven players who have won on the PGA Tour.

ESPN's Michael Collins and The Associated Press contributed to this report.