BLAINE, Minn. -- Paul Goydos shot a tournament-record 60 Saturday and is tied with Kenny Perry and Gene Sauers after two rounds of the PGA Tour Champions' 3M Championship.

Goydos, who shot 59 at the PGA's 2010 John Deere Classic, was 7-under through 12 holes, before birdies on 15, 16 and 17 and an eagle on the par-5 18th. He needed one putt on 16 greens and two on the others at the TPC Twin Cities.

Paul Goydos moved up 30 positions with his tournament-record 60 in the second round of the 3M Championship. David Berding/Icon Sportswire

Perry, a co-leader with Mike Goodes after round one, shot his second straight 65. He won the tournament in 2014 and 2015.

Sauers shot an 8-under 64.

Scott Dunlap (63) and Brandt Jobe (64) were one shot behind; Steve Stricker (63) and Marco Dawson (66) were two back.

Goodes shot 68 and was one of seven players trailing by three shots.