Four rookies in Europe's Solheim Cup team

Europe will have four rookies in their side when they attempt to regain the Solheim Cup after captain Annika Sorenstam named her wild cards for the biennial contest against the United States.

Sorenstam described her decision to select fellow Swede Anna Nordqvist as a "no-brainer" with the world number 12 being Europe's highest ranked player despite battling glandular fever.

And there was also no surprise to see Germany's Caroline Masson selected for a third Solheim Cup appearance after she finished in a tie for third in the Ricoh Women's British Open.

But Sorenstam has taken the gamble of picking rookies Madeline Sagstrom and Emily Pedersen to complete her 12-strong team for the contest in Iowa from August 18-20, with the visitors seeking just a second win on US soil.

The wild cards join the eight automatic qualifiers of Georgia Hall, Florentyna Parker, Mel Reid, Carlota Ciganda, Suzann Pettersen, Charley Hull, Karine Icher and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who finished second behind IK Kim at Kingsbarns.

United States captain Juli Inkster overlooked the experienced Paula Creamer in favour of adding rookies Angel Yin and Austin Ernst to qualifiers Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller, Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang, Michelle Wie, Brittany Lang, Brittany Lincicome and Lizette Salas.

Trailing 10-6 heading into the singles in Germany in 2015, Inkster's side turned their fury at a controversial incident into a brilliant fightback to avoid an unprecedented third straight defeat.

In a fourball match carried over into the final day, Pettersen and Hull were all square with two to play against Lincicome and Alison Lee.

Lee missed a birdie putt to win the 17th and, after the ball finished two feet behind the hole, scooped it up with her putter thinking it either had been, or was certain to be, conceded.

Hull gave that impression as she was already walking across the front of the green towards the 18th tee, but Pettersen said they had not conceded the putt and therefore won the hole.

European captain Carin Koch approached the match referee on the 18th to ask if there was anything she could do and was told they could concede the hole, but opted not to after Pettersen insisted she was not going to concede Lee's putt.

Hull and Lee were reduced to tears as heated discussions took place around the green, with Inkster wanting to lead some of her team in a chant of ''Europeans suck'', before they opted for ''Class, style, U-S-A.''