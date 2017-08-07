CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The PGA Championship is moving to May for the first time in 70 years when it goes to Bethpage Black in New York in 2019, according to The Associated Press.

The move from August to May has been in the works for the past four years, and it involves the Players Championship moving from May to its original March date.

Two officials involved in the discussions say the PGA of America will discuss the details of the move as early as Tuesday at Quail Hollow Club. The officials spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the date change has not been announced.

The catalyst behind the change was golf's return to the Olympics. The PGA of America is interested in moving into the middle of the major championship season instead of the end. It also loosens the schedule in Olympic years.