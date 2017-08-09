CHARLOTTE -- Last year's Masters champion Danny Willett has started working with Sean Foley, a former swing instructor for Tiger Woods, at this week's PGA Championship.

Foley confirmed that he started helping Willett this week at Quail Hollow, where the PGA begins on Thursday morning.

Willett, 29, the 2016 Masters champion, is trying to reverse a year of poor form that sees him on the verge of falling out of the top 50 in the world rankings. Also plagued by back problems, Willett finished in last place at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday, 21 strokes over par.

The Englishman has missed five cuts and withdrawn from three other tournaments this year. His best finish is a fifth at the Maybank Championship on the European Tour in April. Since then, his best finish has been a tie for 39th at the Dell Match Play.

In moving to Foley, who also instructs fellow Englishman Justin Rose, Willett has parted ways with Pete Cowen, who has coached several major champions including Henrik Stenson.