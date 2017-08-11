CHARLOTTE - For the second straight year but just the third time in his Hall of Fame career, Phil Mickelson has missed two cuts in the same season at the major championships.

It's the first time since 1995, or 22 years, since he's missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

The five-time major winner, who captured the 2005 PGA Championship, shot a 74 on Friday at Quail Hollow, but his fate was set when he shot 79 in the first round without making a birdie.

"I'm obviously not scoring well, and I hit the ball in every bad spot,'' Mickelson said after finishing 36 holes at 153, 11-over par and well outside the projected cut line.

Phil Mickelson, for the second straight year, will miss two cuts in a major championship in a season. Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Mickelson, 47, missed the cut last month at The Open after skipping the U.S. Open due to his daughter's graduation. He had only once missed two cuts at majors in the same year before 2016 -- at the U.S. Open and Open in 2007.

Other prominent players projected to miss the cut were Justin Rose (+6), Luke Donald (+7), defending champion Jimmy Walker (+8) and Jim Furyk (+10).

Last year, Mickelson missed the cut at the Masters and U.S. Open before playing one of the most remarkable tournaments of his life at The Open, where he shot an opening-round 63 and lost a Sunday duel to Henrik Stenson -- finishing 11 strokes ahead of the third-place finisher.

Now ranked 30th in the world, Mickelson has four top-10 finishes this season. He had not missed a cut all year until The Open.

"It's not like I'm hitting the ball crooked,'' Mickelson said. "I'm just hitting it in the wrong spots. Not really controlling my thought process, where I want the ball to go. I'm not real focused out there. I'm having a tough time visualizing the shot. I'm having a tough time controlling my thoughts and not letting it wonder to what I don't want to have happen.

"On the range I'm having some of the best sessions, swinging the club fine, hitting it pretty good and yet I'm not controlling my thought process out there.''

Mickelson dismissed any idea that it has to do with his split in June with longtime caddie Jim "Bones'' Mackay.

He's still hoping to be part of the U.S. Presidents Cup team -- he's 17th in points and the top 10 golfers are automatic -- having been a player on every Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup team dating to 1994. Captain Steve Stricker will have two at-large selections after the second FedEx Cup playoff event.

"I would love to be on it, but the way I'm playing ... I've got to play better to be on it,'' Mickelson said. "The British (Open) and here have been atrocious. I'll play the first two FedEx Cup events, if I can play well in those, I have a chance to get on the team on my own.''