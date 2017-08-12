Quail Hollow doesn't have back-to-back par 3s, but that didn't stop Graham DeLaet from nearly going 1-1 on the scorecard Saturday at the PGA Championship.

After leaving his tee shot on the par-3 13th hole on the edge of the cup for a kick-in birdie, the Canadian lipped out what would have been a hole-in-one on the 301-yard par-4 14th. DeLaet's tee shot hopped over the cup, barely missing an ace. He settled for eagle.

That almost-albatross helped the 35-year-old play a four-hole stretch on the back nine at Quail Hollow in 6-under par. He went birdie-eagle-eagle-birdie on holes 13 through 16 and finished with a 3-under-par 68.

"It's just one of those things, like, are you kidding me?" said DeLaet, who has been battling a balky back. "Did this just happen the last four holes? But it's pretty fun, especially at a major."

He followed up his eagle on No. 14 with another one on the par-5 15th. On the 16th hole, DeLaet rolled in a 46-foot birdie putt to finish off one stellar stretch of golf.

According to the PGA Tour, DeLaet is the first player to make back-to-back eagles since Marc Leishman did it in Round 2 at the 2016 Mayakoba Classic.

In his career, DeLaet's best finish on tour is three runners-up in 170 career starts.