Tiger Woods had Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in his system when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in May, according to the toxicology report released Monday.

On Wednesday, Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program. Now that there is no longer an active criminal investigation, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office made the toxicology results public.

According to the report, the drugs in Woods' system were:

Hydrocodone, the generic form of a painkiller branded as Vicodin.

Hydromorphone, a strong painkiller commonly known as Dilaudid.

Alprazolam, a mood and sleep drug commonly known as Xanax.

Zolpidem, a sleep drug commonly known as Ambien.

Delta-9 carboxy THC, a muscle relaxant that is also the substance the body metabolizes after marijuana is consumed.

Woods said he had an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine at the time of the arrest in the early hours of May 29. He checked into a clinic in June to get help dealing with prescription drugs, and announced last month that he had completed treatment.

"I recently completed an out of state private intensive program. I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all the support I've received," Woods said on July 4.

Woods, who fell asleep at the wheel and was observed by police with his car pulled over on a road near his home in Jupiter, failed multiple field sobriety tests but also blew a 0.00 on a breathalyzer after being taken into custody.

Woods didn't know where he was when asked by officers, and he stumbled and swayed through a field sobriety test, police dashboard camera video showed. Woods told officers he was taking Vicodin and Xanax to cope with his fourth back surgery in April.

He has had four surgeries on his back starting in the spring of 2014, the most recent fusion surgery. Woods has not competed since February and won't return this year. His last win was in August 2013.

Associated Press contributed to this report.