Stewart Cink has won an award that is gaining momentum as one of the biggest honors on the PGA Tour. He will accept the Payne Stewart Award during the Tour Championship next month.

The award began as a tribute to Stewart, the three-time major champion who died in a plane crash on his way to the Tour Championship in 1999. It recognizes the values of character, charity and sportsmanship, and recent winners have said the ceremony was one of the best nights of their careers.

"To receive the Payne Stewart Award is one of the greatest honors of my career,'' Cink said. "Payne Stewart was a player and person whom I admired greatly, both on and off the course. His character, his infectious spirit and his dedication to growing the game were all traits that I have always aspired to emulate.''

Cink has six victories in 21 years on the PGA Tour, including the British Open in 2009 in a playoff over Tom Watson at Turnberry. That was Cink at his best, not only his performance, but the graciousness in winning over such a popular and sentimental figure as the 59-year-old Watson.

"In every sense of the words, he showed character and sportsmanship,'' PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

Cink has two sons in college and for the last two years has been devoting himself to his wife, Lisa, during her battle with breast cancer.

The Payne Stewart Award ceremony will be Sept. 19 and televised live on Golf Channel.