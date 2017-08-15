WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Star U.S. golfer Lexi Thompson has a virus, and captain Juli Inkster is worried about her status for this weekend's Solheim Cup.

Inkster says Thompson has had a sore throat the past three days and was limited in practice. Thompson had to skip a news conference Wednesday.

The United States will need Lexi Thompson at the Solheim Cup. Steve Helber/Associated Press

Thompson is second in the Rolex Rankings. She's the highest-rated player in the biennial tournament between the top American and European female golfers.

The Solheim Cup begins Friday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.