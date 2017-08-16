Wisconsin-based Sentry Insurance has agreed to a five-year deal to become the title sponsor of the winners-only PGA Tour event at Kapalua. The move strengthens the tour's commitment to starting the new year in Hawaii.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions will be Jan. 4-7. It will be the 20th straight time the PGA Tour starts a new year on Maui.

South Korean broadcaster SBS had been the title sponsor and briefly farmed it out to Hyundai until the automaker switched its sponsorship to the Los Angeles event. The SBS deal was set to expire after 2019.

The title sponsor is the only change. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says thoughts of having a PGA Tour and LPGA Tour event at the same venue did not materialize.