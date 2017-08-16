WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- European golfer Suzann Pettersen has pulled out of this weekend's Solheim Cup because of a back injury.

Pettersen said in a statement that she couldn't guarantee that she'd be able overcome a slipped disc in time for the biennial tournament between the U.S. and Europe, which starts on Friday.

"Despite receiving further treatment from the team osteopath on site, I withdrew on Wednesday morning due to experiencing persistent pain," she wrote on Instagram. "... I did not want to play unless I was able to give 100 percent."

Pettersen, who has 12 top-20 finishes and a win this season on the LPGA Tour, will be replaced by alternate Catriona Matthew.

Matthew has played in nine Solheim Cups and was part of Europe's last winning team in 2013.

The U.S. team faced a similar challenge ahead of the tournament. Veteran Paula Creamer recently replaced Jessica Korda, who is battling a forearm injury.