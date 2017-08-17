WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- American star Lexi Thompson, bothered this week by a respiratory virus that sapped her energy and limited her practice time, said she will ready to go for the 15th Solheim Cup that begins Friday.

"I'm doing better," Thompson said Thursday afternoon. "I feel pretty good today and felt good yesterday. So one more night's sleep and I'll be good to start up tomorrow."

Thompson, No. 2 in the world, is the top-ranked player in the 15th edition of the biennial competition between female golfers from the United States and Europe, which gets underway Friday morning with four foursomes matches at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

Lexi Thompson, the highest-ranked player in the field, is set for the start of the Solheim Cup, the biennial competition between female golfers from the United States and Europe. Hunter Martin/Getty Images

"I'm not dying," Thompson joked. "I've been on everything you can think of. Just finished my Z-Pak [antibiotics], so I think I'll be good. [It was] just a sore throat and a little congestion. I'm good, guys."

The 22-year-old, who has eight LPGA wins including the Kingsmill Championship earlier this year, played an 18-hole practice round Monday "then just kind of took it easy after that because I wasn't feeling too well. But the last two days I've been feeling pretty good and I got some more rest. That was definitely needed going into tomorrow and the next few days."

One of Thompson's teammates, Brittany Lincicome, said it was good to have Thompson feeling better.

"Everybody gets sick, and we've played sick on tour a bunch," Lincicome said. "She's such a strong competitor that a little cold of some sort is not going to keep her down. Obviously she's gotten a lot of rest the last couple of days and we have an early night tonight, thank goodness. It's going to be a lot of golf, but it's nice to know that she's getting healthy and almost 100 percent again."

Thompson, who is 3-2-2 in two Solheim Cup appearances (2013, 2015), said she doesn't feel any added pressure this time despite having risen in the world rankings.

"This is all about being a team," she said. "It's not about yourself. It's about how you come together as a team with your partner, your captain. And you're not only playing for yourself; you're playing for your country and your team, and that's what it's all about."