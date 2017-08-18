        <
          Scott Hend shoots 66, in four-way tie atop Fiji International

          2:13 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          NATADOLA BAY, Fiji -- Scott Hend of Australia shot a 6-under 66 Friday to move into a four-way share of the lead after the second round of the Fiji International.

          Hend, 44, was tied with first-round leader Daniel Pearce of New Zealand, who shot 71, and Australia's Jason Norris and Malaysia's Gavin Green, who each shot 69. All had 7-under par totals of 137 on the ocean-side Natadola Bay course.

          The leading group had a two-stroke advantage over Australians Adam Bland, David McKenzie and Peter Wilson, who shot 71s.

          Three former U.S. Masters champions easily made the cut. Angel Cabrera had 69 and was at 3 under, four strokes behind.

          Mike Weir (71) and hometown favorite Vijay Singh (72) were at 1 under in the tournament sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia, European and Asian tours.

