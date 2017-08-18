A judge on Thursday temporarily halted the sale of a Masters champion's green jacket and other items from Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters golf tournament by a golf memorabilia company.

Augusta National Inc.filed the federal lawsuit against Florida-based Green Jacket Auctions Inc. on Aug. 11, seeking to stop the company from selling a champion's green jacket belonging to Byron Nelson and two member green jackets, as well as silverware and a belt buckle bearing Augusta National's map and flag logo.

U.S. District Chief Judge J. Randal Hall said the club's policy concerning the jackets weighs in its favor and that there were sales of jackets in the past does not mean Augusta National has issued a waiver of ownership.

Augusta National Inc. says the items being auctioned were never supposed to have left the club's grounds and that the items are either stolen property or fraudulent. The auction was to have ended Saturday.

Nelson's champions jacket from 1966 was where it was supposed to be, in storage at Augusta National, during a physical inventory in 2009. But a recent check determined that it is now missing, the lawsuit says. It is unclear how the jacket and other items ended up on the auction block.

The sale also included a member green jacket assigned to club member John R. Butler, Jr., who has said he has never removed his jacket from the golf club and never agreed to have it sold by Green Jacket Auctions.

Another member green jacket that was assigned to George King, who was briefly a member of Augusta National Golf Club, is also part of the sale, the lawsuit says.

"My client does not deal in stolen goods," said Gail Podolsky, who represents Green Jacket Auctions founders Bob Zafian and Ryan Carey. "That's not his business model. He lives and breathes on the success of the last auction and his reputation."

Podolsky contends Green Jacket Auctions has sold approximately 15 jackets in the past, including one in 2013 belonging to Horton Smith, the first winner of the Masters, for about $682,000.

According to Augusta National Inc., the jacket may not be removed from the club's grounds except during the first year after it is presented. After that first year, the jacket must be stored on Augusta National premises and can only be used on the grounds and during the annual tournament. Augusta National said it owns the jackets, and the champions have "possessory rights" when they're on Augusta National grounds.

The same rules apply to the member green jackets, except they may never leave Augusta National grounds, the lawsuit said. Each jacket is marked for identification and authenticity.

The lawsuit asks to order Green Jacket Auctions not to use Augusta National trademarks and not to deceptively or unfairly compete with Augusta National. It also asks that the jackets and silverware be returned to Augusta National and the belt buckle destroyed. Augusta National also asks for damages and legal fees.

