          Americans up by 3 as Cristie Kerr sets U.S. record for the Solheim Cup points

          1:47 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Cristie Kerr has helped the U.S. take a 7½ to 4½ lead over Europe in the Solheim Cup on Saturday and set a record for points by an American in the event.

          Kerr teamed with Lexi Thompson to beat Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson 5-and-3 in foursome play, giving Kerr 19 points in nine Solheim Cup appearances.

          Americans Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst defeated Mel Reid and Emily K. Pedersen 5-and-3 to briefly put the U.S. up by five points.

          Europe's Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall beat Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller 2-and-1, while Catriona Matthew and Karine Icher also won 2-and-1 over Danielle Kang and Michelle Wie of the U.S.

          The Americans and Europeans will face off in four four-ball matchups later on Saturday.

