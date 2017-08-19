LOS ANGELES -- Doug Ghim and Doc Redman advanced to the 36-hole final of the U.S. Amateur with semifinal victories Saturday at Riviera Country Club.

Ghim is the Big 12 Player of the Year at the University of Texas. He beat Tommy Humphrey 2 and 1 in his latest performance.

Ghim led 4 up down the back nine at Riviera, but a few hiccups allowed Humphrey to halve the lead before Ghim finished strong on the 17th, holing a tough par putt to end it.

Redman plays at Clemson and is heading back to school immediately after the weekend. He lost a late lead before holding off Mark Lawrence Jr. at 1 up, continuing his late-week surge after a self-described "horrendous" performance during stroke play.

The final is Sunday.