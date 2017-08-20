Australian Jason Norris claimed his maiden European Tour title with a four-stroke victory at the Fiji International.

The 44-year-old shot a final-round 67 to finish on 14 under ahead of Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Australian pair David McKenzie and James Marchesani.

Janewattananond sunk an eagle and six birdies to record a course-record 64.

Norris was a shot adrift of overnight leader Wade Ormsby at the start of Sunday but immediately wiped out that deficit with a birdie at the first hole.

And he then went ahead with back-to-back birdies at the third and fourth before dropping his first shot of the day at the fifth.

That was just a minor blip, though, as three straight birdies from the seventh put him in control of the tournament with a four-stroke advantage.

Another bogey at the 10th was a small inconvenience before a seventh birdie of the day at the 13th got him back on track.

He dropped another shot at 15 but responded with yet another birdie at 17 to take a commanding lead into the final hole and a safe par wrapped up the comfortable victory.

"I think it was just our week," Norris said. "Everything aligned and putts dropped and some good shots came. It was amazing.

"I said a couple of years ago when I was about to quit that I didn't want to give it away until I had won a big tournament because I know I can.

"I just tried to stay switched on and not think about the future.

Things come into your head -- you try to block them out. I was really happy with our process today.

"I played that hole badly all week so to hole a good putt on the first for birdie settled things. I just stuck to one shot at a time but I putted really well on the front nine and that is what gave it to us."