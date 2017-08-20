Germany's Marcel Siem remained on course to emulate compatriots Bernhard Langer and Martin Kaymer after reaching the final of the Paul Lawrie Match Play.

Siem was eight under par for 16 holes in beating Sweden's Johan Carlsson 3&2 at Bad Griesbach Golf Resort, but will face an equally in-form Adrian Otaegui in the final.

Otaegui carded seven birdies in thrashing fellow Spaniard Alejandro Canizares 6&5 in the last four and has not been taken to the 18th hole in any of his five matches this week.

"Just winning 3&2 says that Johan actually played quite well as well," said Siem, who closed out victory by driving the green on the short par-four 16th to match Carlsson's eagle.

"I was four up [after 13 holes] and all of the sudden the pressure was on when he made that birdie and it was a little weird. I like to play aggressive and I tried to hit away [from the hole] on the par three and he made that birdie and I said, 'Okay, this isn't working, keep on playing aggressive' and I played beautifully."

Siem, who is seeking to join major champions Langer and Kaymer in winning a European Tour event on home soil, added: "I'm really looking forward to the final. I've never won on German soil and it would mean a lot to me to win here." Siem will face Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, pictured in action at the European Open, in the final. Tony Marshall

Otaegui birdied the second and third to take control of his match against Canizares, who won the sixth with a par but recorded just one birdie in 13 holes.

"The greens are soft so you can attack the pins and my game is in good shape as well," Otaegui said. "It's a very long week. I'm happy and lucky not to play as many holes as the other players and I think that can be an advantage."