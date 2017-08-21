        <
          U.S. Amateur champ Doc Redman selected to Walker Cup team

          9:34 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOS ANGELES -- U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman and runner-up Doug Ghim were among the 10 golfers selected Sunday to the U.S. Walker Cup team.

          Redman, a 19-year-old sophomore at Clemson, beat Ghim on the 37th hole Sunday at Riviera Country Club. Ghim is a senior at Texas.

          Redman and Ghim will join Cameron Champ, Stewart Hagestad, Maverick McNealy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Braden Thornberry, Norman Xiong and Will Zalatoris in the Sept. 9-10 matches against Britain and Ireland at Los Angeles Country Club.

          John "Spider" Miller will captain the U.S. squad. He also directed the 2015 team in a 16½-9½ loss at Royal Lytham and St. Annes in England. McNealy is the only holdover from that team.

          The United States leads the biennial series 35-9-1.

