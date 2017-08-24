OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- The first time Phil Mickelson represented the United States in a professional team competition was so long ago, he was still swinging a persimmon driver.

This was 1994, and the 24-year-old baby-faced Mickelson had qualified for a Presidents Cup roster that included such teammates as Fred Couples, Corey Pavin and Davis Love III. In his first match on Friday morning, he teamed with Tom Lehman to defeat Peter Senior and Frank Nobilo. Two days later, he halved a singles match with Fulton Allem, helping the U.S. side to a decisive victory.

He's never failed to play in an annual team event since then.

Mickelson has now competed in 11 editions of both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, his tenure in the team room literally spanning the generational gap.

With two weeks remaining in the qualification process for this year's Presidents Cup team, that lengthy streak is in jeopardy of coming to an unceremonious conclusion.

Well, sort of.

Standing at 18th on the current points list, Mickelson is clearly on the outside looking in, with the top 10 after next week's Dell Technologies Championship automatically earning a trip to New Jersey's Liberty National in September.

Then again, he's Phil Mickelson and the other players ostensibly vying for those two wild-card positions decidedly aren't.

It's as difficult to envision a team without Mickelson as it is to imagine a scenario in which team captain Steve Stricker -- one of the game's unrelenting nice guys -- decides to play streak-buster.

In fact, he basically said as much earlier this week.

"I'll probably leave it up to Phil at some point," Stricker said, "telling me if he thinks he can be ready to play, if he's capable of helping out."

After an opening-round 2-over 72 at The Northern Trust on Thursday, Mickelson was noncommittal as to whether he'd put himself on the U.S. team, if given the opportunity, instead opting to see how the next two events unfold.

"I would love to be on that team, but I've got to bring something to the table," he said. "I'm going to see how these next two weeks go. I'm very optimistic on the way I'm playing, but the scores are not reflecting that yet. If the scores start to reflect that, I think I'll be able to bring something to the table."

In his opening round Thursday at the Northern Trust, Phil Mickelson had four birdies, but also two double-bogeys en route to a 2-over-par 72 at Glen Oaks Club. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Granted, there's still plenty of volatility in the next two weeks, but here are a few up-to-date facts: Of the 10 players who would currently qualify, four have never played in a Ryder or Presidents Cup. And of the seven players outside the top 10, but still ahead of Mickelson, four have never been part of a team.

The unsubtle takeaway? His experience could make his presence even more valuable.

Just recently, an argument could have been made for Patrick Reed and Matt Kuchar as those two extra selections, as both were floating just outside the cutoff for automatic bids. With each of them firmly inside the number, Mickelson's greatest competition comes from the likes of Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell -- strong candidates, though not necessarily as strong as Reed and Kuchar might have been.

Mickelson also has precedent on his side. Just two years ago, then-captain Jay Haas bypassed plenty of worthy nominees in favor of the ubiquitous left-hander, who was ranked 29th on the points list at the time.

As always, Mickelson has been diplomatic about this latest hot-button issue, insisting that he wants to make the team but will understand if he doesn't.

"If there are other players that bring more to the table and are playing better, then they need to be on it," he said. "Because you can also look at it and say, I've had the opportunity to be a part of a number of them, so it would be great for others to do that, too. But I'm not quite ready to pass that on yet. I want to be on the team."

Others have seconded that motion.

"Having been on four teams now and how vital he's been as a team room guy," Jordan Spieth said. "It would definitely be a different feeling if he weren't involved somehow."

Of course, Mickelson can put this entire matter to rest pretty easily.

With points quadrupled for these final two qualifying events, a few weeks of strong performances could vault him from 18th into the top 10, meaning he'd be on the team without needing a pick.

In his mind, that's the ultimate winning scenario.

"I don't really want to dive into it too much until these two weeks have gone by," he said. "There's a lot of golf left in these next two weeks."