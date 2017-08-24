Englishmen Matt Wallace and Steve Webster were in a three-way tie for the lead after the first round of the Made In Denmark.

Afternoon starters Wallace and Webster produced opening rounds of 64 at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort to join early clubhouse leader Wade Ormsby on seven under par.

Rookie Wallace had been alone at the top of the leaderboard as he stood at the 18th tee but had to settle for a share of the lead after failing to get up and down at the last.

The Open de Portugal champion made a stunning start to his round, firing five birdies in six holes from the third to get to five under.

After dropping his first shot of the day at the tenth, the 27-year-old picked up another shot at the 11th before reeling off three straight birdies from the 15th to climb to the top of the pile.

But after getting into trouble off the 18th tee, Wallace was unable to convert his tricky par putt from just off the green.

"I loved it out there today -- especially when I made birdie on 16 because the crowds there are awesome," Wallace told the European Tour's website.

"They have been amazing all week and are so much fun to play in front of."

Webster made seven birdies in his flawless first round, while Australian Ormsby carded an eagle, six birdies and a single bogey.

Home favourite Thomas Bjorn, who received a rapturous reception from fans wearing masks with his face on to mark his 500th European Tour event, began the tournament with a 73.

Zander Lombard and Edoardo Molinari both made aces at the 86-yard 16th hole to bring the total number of holes-in-one on the European Tour to 998.