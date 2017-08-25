OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- We collectively have short memories when it comes to ranking the world's best golfers. OK, so in today's need-it-now social media age, we have short memories when it comes to just about everything, but for the purpose of this exercise, let's only focus on cognizance of the elite golfers.

It was just five months ago when Dustin Johnson was polishing off a third victory in three starts, distancing himself from the other contenders to the label of world's best golfer not only mathematically via ranking points, but through the ol' eyeball test, as well.

Since that time, Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open, leaving us wondering whether DJ 2.0 could somehow improve upon the original. Then Jordan Spieth prevailed at the Open Championship, claiming the ever-evolving title of this generation's most important golfer. That was soon followed by Justin Thomas taking the PGA Championship, making us think maybe we were a little too quick on that whole anointing Spieth thing.

Through it all, Johnson has remained the game's No. 1-ranked player, even if he hasn't won since that three-peat and his differential from the rest of the pack has diminished.

World ranking (as of Aug. 25) Player Avg. ranking pts. 1. Dustin Johnson 11.27 2. Hideki Matsuyama 9.36 3. Jordan Spieth 9.06 4. Rory McIlroy 7.35 5. Sergio Garcia 6.82 6. Henrik Stenson 6.81 7. Justin Thomas 6.57 8. Jon Rahm 6.42 9. Jason Day 6.27 10. Rickie Fowler 6.14

The point is, our short memories notwithstanding, it shouldn't come as a surprise that through two rounds at The Northern Trust, Johnson is once again in position to win a golf tournament.

He is, after all, the world's best golfer. Whether we remember it or not.

He injured his back one day before the start of the Masters Tournament and withdrew, his season partially derailed by the ailment.

Since his last win, Johnson finished runner-up in his next start, then had finishes of 12th and 13th.

Since returning from injury, he owns just one top-10 result in a half-dozen starts, but that shouldn't cloud the fact that he's still the longest driver of the ball, the player for whom the game looks easiest, the one who takes such a casual approach to competition that he almost seems disinterested when contending.

Johnson has opened with scores of 65-69 at Glen Oaks Club, grabbing a share of the early lead as he seeks to add on to those three early victories in 2017.

"I feel like it's been a good year," he said after a second round that featured three birdies against just two bogeys. "Obviously, I'd have liked to play better in the majors. Getting hurt before Augusta, which is going right into the major season, didn't really help, especially for the momentum and how good I felt like I was swinging, and everything was going in a really good direction. But I feel like I've got it back on the right track. I feel like I'm swinging well again. I'm rolling the putter good, driving it well. I'm looking forward to the rest of the playoffs."

When you're one of the world's best golfers, every golf course suits your game. It's what separates the upper echelon of players from the next tier. Those who are truly the cream of the crop have proven it with their abilities to win anyplace, anytime.

Dustin Johnson won the Northern Trust tournament back in 2011 when it was played at Plainfield Country Club. This year's event is being held at Glen Oaks Club. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Johnson epitomizes that concept. He's won on the West Coast and the East Coast, on long courses and short courses, against world-class fields and lesser competition, with his A game and his B game, when he's lapped the field and edged out his peers in bitterly close battles.

That said, Glen Oaks, which is hosting this event for the first time, might suit his game even better than most other venues. It's a lengthy track which focuses on driving ability, playing right into one of Johnson's greatest strengths.

"This one is right up DJ's alley," opined Rickie Fowler, who played with Johnson during the first two rounds and remains tied with him on the leaderboard. "There's not many courses that don't fit him. You know, long courses, they become somewhat shorter for him, and the shorter courses, he can basically take driver and lob-wedge and putter. ... There are some holes, certain carries and stuff like that, that open it up for DJ a little bit, but by no means that [doesn't mean] I can't go out and beat him."

The third member of their threesome in the first two rounds, Jon Rahm, sounded in awe of Johnson on Friday.

"He does drive it a lot better than we do," said Rahm, who stands 2 strokes further back. "He hits it really far and really straight. I consider myself a long hitter. When he's 20 yards in front of me the whole time and he's got flip wedges into the green, he just makes it look so much easier. He shot 5-under [Thursday] missing two or three putts inside 6-7 feet. It's just ridiculous, really. On a course like this, which is not that easy."

It's been five months since his last win, but even our fickle memories should remember that Johnson is still the world's No. 1 player, still the guy who makes the game look easy, even with something less than his best stuff.

With two days remaining at this tournament and DJ in contention for a fourth title this year, we might not be waiting much longer for new memories of another triumph.

Or as Johnson put it in his own casual tone, "I just need to keep striking it like I am. I'm going to be right there come Sunday, for sure."