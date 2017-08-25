Steve Webster will take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Made in Denmark as he goes in search of his first European Tour title in 10 years.

The Englishman lost his playing privileges last season after being an ever-present for 20 years and almost did not play at Himmerland this week due to his grandmother having had a fall at the weekend.

His father convinced him to tee it up and he followed up an opening 64 with a 70 in windier conditions to get to eight under and lead the way from England's David Horsey, Scot Marc Warren, Irishman Paul Dunne and India's SSP Chawrasia.

"I have to be honest and say I haven't been thinking too much about the golf this week," he told the European Tour's official website. "My mind has really been thinking about my nan back home because she had a nasty fall at the weekend. Thankfully she is making a recovery and maybe taking my mind away from the golf has been a good thing.

"I'm looking forward to the weekend, I am swinging it well and just need to stick to the boring stuff of one shot at a time."

Webster started his second round with 11 pars but recorded three birdies and two bogeys in his last seven holes.

Warren has not made it to the weekend at an event since March but the 2014 champion fired the lowest round of the day with a 64 while Horsey -- the man who took the title off him in 2015 -- signed for a 68.

Dunne made five birdies and three bogeys in a 68 while Chawrasia maintained his bogey-free week in signing for the same score. England's Robert Rock was in the group two shots off the lead with countryman Chris Paisley a further shot back.