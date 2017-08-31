England's Callum Shinkwin shot a 6-under 66 in the opening round to earn a narrow early lead at the Czech Masters in Prague.

Shinkwin, 24, produced eight birdies as he ended a five-week layoff in style, earning a one-shot advantage over compatriot James Heath, South African Dylan Frittelli and Swede Pontus Widegren.

Back on 4-under, English duo James Morrison and Chris Hanson are among a group of eight, with 14 players one further behind having shot 69s.

The pack on 3-under includes defending champion Paul Peterson of the U.S and European Tour winners Gregory Bourdy and Soomin Lee of France and South Korea, respectively.