MINNEAPOLIS -- Sean Knapp won the U.S. Senior Amateur without making a birdie in a 2-and-1 victory over Paul Simson.

Knapp pulled ahead for good on the 14th hole at The Minikahda Club when Simson missed the fairway and failed to convert a 15-footer for par. He went 2 up when Simson left a shot in the rough and took four shots to reach the 16th green, conceding Knapp's par putt.

Knapp, a 55-year-old from Oakmont, Pennsylvania, closed out the match with a 20-foot par putt on the 17th hole. He became the first U.S. Senior Amateur champion since Mike Bell in 2006 to win the title match without making a birdie.

Simson, a 66-year-old from Raleigh, North Carolina, was trying to win the U.S. Senior Amateur for the third time.