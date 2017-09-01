CALGARY, Alberta -- Kevin Sutherland shot an 8-under 62 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead over California childhood rival Scott McCarron in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic.

Sutherland played his final nine -- the front nine at Canyon Meadows -- in 6-under 29.

Winless on the 50-and-over tour, Sutherland finished second behind McCarron two weeks ago in New York in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, the event where Sutherland shot a tour-record 59 three years ago.

McCarron closed with an eagle. He has three victories this year and five in the last two seasons on the PGA Tour Champions. The three-time PGA Tour winner won the Allianz Championship in February and the major Senior Players Championship in July.

Sutherland's lone PGA Tour victory came in 2002 at La Costa in the Accenture Match Play Championship, when he defeated fellow Sacramento player McCarron 1 up in the 36-hole final.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Todd Hamilton, Billy Andrade and Scott Dunlap shot 64 on Friday.

Vijay Singh topped the group at 65, and 2014 winner Fred Couples was at 67 along with Nick Faldo.

Defending champion Carlos Franco had a 69.