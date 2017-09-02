England's Lee Slattery, whose wife is eight days overdue with the couple's second child, will take a two-shot lead into the final day of the Czech Masters.

Slattery carded a third round of 67 at Albatross Golf Resort to finish 12 under par, with South Africa's Haydn Porteous his nearest challenger after a matching 67.

Sweden's Pontus Widegren is two shots further back on eight under, with halfway leader Chris Hanson another stroke adrift alongside compatriot Jonathan Thomson.

Hanson had led an English one-two-three after the completion of the delayed second round, the 32-year-old playing 17 holes in five under par to add a 66 to his opening 68.

That gave him a three-shot lead over Slattery - with Morrison another stroke back - and birdies on the first two holes of round three quickly took Hanson four shots clear.

However, driving into a hazard on the sixth cost Hanson a double bogey and when he dropped another shot on the eighth, Slattery took full advantage with birdies on the seventh and ninth to move into the lead.

Hanson edged back in front with birdies on the 10th and 12th, but bogeyed the next two holes as Slattery picked up shots on the 13th and 15th to move closer to a third European Tour title.

A second double bogey of the day on the 18th saw Hanson sign for a disappointing 75 and leave the 32-year-old five shots off the pace.