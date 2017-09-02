        <
        >

          John Rahm shoots 5-under 66 for 2-shot lead at halfway point of Dell Technologies Championship

          8:57 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NORTON, Mass. -- Jon Rahm made five birdies and an eagle over his last 10 holes for a 5-under 66 and a two-shot lead Saturday at the halfway point of the Dell Technologies Championship.

          Rahm ended the back nine at TPC Boston, his front nine on Saturday, with a 12-foot eagle putt and then shot 31 on the front nine to build a lead in the morning that no one could catch. He was at 9-under 133, two shots clear of Paul Casey, Adam Hadwin, Kyle Stanley and Kevin Streelman.

          On a cool, calm day at the TPC Boston, Dustin Johnson went backward. He had a pair of double-bogeys and shot a 72, leaving him five shots behind Rahm.

          Phil Mickelson had a 67 and boosted his chances of being on the Presidents Cup team. He was three behind.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.