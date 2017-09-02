NORTON, Mass. -- Jon Rahm made five birdies and an eagle over his last 10 holes for a 5-under 66 and a two-shot lead Saturday at the halfway point of the Dell Technologies Championship.

Rahm ended the back nine at TPC Boston, his front nine on Saturday, with a 12-foot eagle putt and then shot 31 on the front nine to build a lead in the morning that no one could catch. He was at 9-under 133, two shots clear of Paul Casey, Adam Hadwin, Kyle Stanley and Kevin Streelman.

On a cool, calm day at the TPC Boston, Dustin Johnson went backward. He had a pair of double-bogeys and shot a 72, leaving him five shots behind Rahm.

Phil Mickelson had a 67 and boosted his chances of being on the Presidents Cup team. He was three behind.