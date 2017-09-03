PORTLAND, Ore. -- Stacy Lewis came through for her hurricane-ravaged hometown -- and ended a long winless streak.

The Houston-area player won the Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday, and she said she will donate her $195,000 in winnings to the relief efforts. Her sponsor, KMPG, pledged to match the donation.

The 32-year-old Lewis won her 12th LPGA Tour title and first since June 2014, ending a frustrating stretch that included 12 runner-up finishes. She closed with a 3-under 69 to hold off In Gee Chun by a stroke at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater.

Lewis embraced and kissed husband Gerrod Chadwell, the University of Houston women's golf coach, on the 18th green. She didn't know he had made the trip to Oregon until he appeared on the green -- after hiding out in the Golf Channel tower during the round.

Stacy Lewis, a Houston-area native, said she is donating all $195,000 of her winnings from this weekend's Cambia Portland Classic to the Harvey relief effort. Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Lewis parred the final 11 holes. She got up-and-down from off the green on the par-4 17th and reached the green on the par-4 18th from a fairway bunker to set up her winning two-putt. Chun also parred the final two holes in a 66.

Lewis finished at 20-under 268. She opened with rounds of 70, 64 and 65 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.