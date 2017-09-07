Miguel Angel Jimenez has his own record as the oldest winner in European Tour history in his sights after making a flying start to the Omega European Masters.

Jimenez, 53, won the Open de España in 2014 at the age of 50 years and 133 days but has played just three European Tour events in 2017, spending most of his time playing on the seniors circuit.

The Spaniard rolled back the years on Thursday with seven birdies and a solitary bogey at Crans-sur-Sierre to card an opening six-under-par 64 and share the lead with England's Tyrrell Hatton and 2016 runner-up Scott Hend.

"Anything can happen," Jimenez told Sky Sports when asked about his prospects of winning Sunday. "I'm playing good and feeling good.

"When you hit it good, nothing is difficult. I played well, especially my irons to the flag were very good.

"I always enjoy coming here. It's an amazing place and my 28th time coming here. I only missed one year because it clashed with the Senior British Open [in 2015]."

Hatton has not made a halfway cut since the BMW PGA Championship in May, but holed his second shot to the 12th -- his third hole of the day -- for an eagle and added five birdies and a single bogey.

Scotland's Duncan Stewart and David Drysdale were part of a six-strong group on five under, with former world No. 1 Luke Donald two under and defending champion Alex Noren on level par.

Lee Westwood carded a one-over-par 71 on his 500th European Tour start. Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn was forced to withdraw after 15 holes due to an ongoing foot injury.