        <
        >

          Throwing Lefty, Spieth tosses out first pitch at Cubs game

          Jordan Spieth, in Chicago for the BMW Championship, showed his southpaw throwing form prior to the Mets-Cubs game on Tuesday night. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
          2:21 PM ET
          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior golf writer for ESPN.com
            • Covered golf for more than 20 years
            • Earned Evans Scholarship to attend Indiana University

          LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Jordan Spieth said he completed his bucket list of ceremonial first pitches when he threw from the mound preceding the Chicago Cubs game against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.

          "It's really cool, it's awesome,'' said Spieth, who leads the FedEx Cup standings and is in town for the BMW Championship. "It's an honor to go out there.''

          But Spieth -- who has also thrown out first pitches near his home in Dallas at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, and at Boston's Fenway Park -- said the experience comes with some pressure.

          "The only way you end up on ESPN is if you really screw this one up,'' he said. "I kind of bailed a little high, but definitely was nervous walking out there.''

          @JordanSpieth throws left-handed. 🔥 Thanks for having us @cubs and @mlb!

          A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.