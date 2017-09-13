Throwing Lefty, Spieth tosses out first pitch at Cubs game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Jordan Spieth said he completed his bucket list of ceremonial first pitches when he threw from the mound preceding the Chicago Cubs game against the New York Mets at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.

"It's really cool, it's awesome,'' said Spieth, who leads the FedEx Cup standings and is in town for the BMW Championship. "It's an honor to go out there.''

But Spieth -- who has also thrown out first pitches near his home in Dallas at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, and at Boston's Fenway Park -- said the experience comes with some pressure.

"The only way you end up on ESPN is if you really screw this one up,'' he said. "I kind of bailed a little high, but definitely was nervous walking out there.''