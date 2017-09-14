LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Marc Leishman left his clubs in the garage during his week break from the FedEx Cup playoffs and it didn't make a difference. He had 10 birdies in his opening round of 9-under 62 and built a two-shot lead in the BMW Championship.

Leishman finished third two weeks ago at the TPC Boston and moved to No. 7 in the FedEx Cup. His goal is to get into the top five going into the final event at the Tour Championship.

Jason Day, playing for the first time using a high school friend as his caddie, was 7 under for his last 11 holes and shot 64. Jamie Lovemark and Charley Hoffman also opened at 64.

Jordan Spieth had a bogey-free 65, while Phil Mickelson shot 66.