Australian golfers have been caught up in Friday's missile launch by North Korea as they were forced to suspend play during a tournament in Japan.

Matthew Griffin was set to contest day two of the ANA Open in Japan's north before being told by organisers not to show up.

"Well this is a first," Griffin said on Twitter. "We currently have a suspension of play in Sapporo, Japan, due to North Korea launching ballistic missiles."

The 120-man field also includes Australians Brendan Jones, Aaron Townsend, Brad Kennedy and Adam Bland.

World No.491 Griffin later told Australian radio that players received a text alert on Friday morning informing of North Korea's missile launch and play had been suspended. The weapon travelled over Japan's northern Hokkaido and landed far out into the Pacific Ocean.

Griffin is tied 40th with a one-under 71 after the first round of the event, while Townsend, Kennedy, Jones and Bland fared better on Thursday to sit inside the top 20.