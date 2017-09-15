Veteran PGA Tour player Ben Crane received eight strokes worth of penalties Thursday for having two nonconforming clubs in his bag during the first round of the Web.com Tour's Albertson's Boise Open.

Crane, 41, received two separate four-stroke penalties for carrying a driver and a 6-iron that had "shot-sticker'' decals on the clubs, which he uses as a training aid as part of Trackman data. Crane had not used either club, otherwise he would have been disqualified.

The five-time PGA Tour winner brought the infraction to the attention of rules officials after playing his first hole. Had he noticed the violation before putting out at his opening hole, he would have received a two-stroke penalty for each infraction.

Had a new "that's golf" moment today. Was penalized 8 shots for having tiny stickers on two clubs (help launch monitors collect data). — Ben Crane (@bencranegolf) September 15, 2017

Tournament golf is pretty challenging but it's REALLY difficult when you've accumulated 12 strokes before hitting your second tee shot — Ben Crane (@bencranegolf) September 15, 2017

According to PGATour.com, Web.com officials consulted with the USGA to see if the second penalty was necessary since it fell under the same rule. But it was determined they were separate violations.

Crane played the remaining 16 holes in 3-under-par to shoot a 5-over-par 76. He had four strokes added to his scores on the first and second holes.

"The rules staff did a great job and tried just to make it a four-shot penalty, but the rule stands,'' Crane said afterward. "Eight-shot penalty. It's a bummer, but it's the rules.''

Crane is playing in the Web.com Tour Finals because he finished 147th in the final PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings. That meant he lost his PGA Tour card, but he can regain it by finishing among the top 25 players over a series of four Web.com Tour events.

He tied for sixth last week at the first event, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. After Thursday's round, however, he was second to last in this week's field and unlikely to make the 36-hole cut.

"You can still learn while you're playing,'' Crane said. "You can pick up something for the next tournament. I just tried to keep plugging away and make the best of it.''

Crane violated Rule 4-1, which says that even a decal on the clubface is an attachment -- which makes the club nonconforming. The penalty for such an infraction is two strokes per hole, up to four strokes.