Park Sung-hyun took full advantage of a remarkable reprieve when the Evian Championship finally got going on Friday.

The South Korean was six over after five holes when bad weather at Evian-les-Bains, France, forced the abandonment of the first round on Thursday. Tournament officials subsequently decided all scores should be erased and for the event - the final major of the year - to be restarted, as a 54-hole competition, on Friday.

Park fared much better second time around as she carded seven birdies and an eagle to take a two-shot lead with an eight-under-par 63.

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn holed seven birdies, including one at the 18th, in a 65 that took her into second on six under. Australian Katherine Kirk and Sweden's Anna Nordqvist shared third place on five under with Jessica Korda, Kim In-kyung and Marina Alex one shot further back.

World number one Ryu So-yeon, who had made a promising start on Thursday, endured only frustration. Ryu was two under after six holes when play was halted but slumped after the restart, shooting a four-over-par 75.

Former world number one Lydia Ko was in a group of eight players tied for eighth on three under. Lexi Thompson, the world number two, dropped back into a tie for 31st after a bogey at the last saw her finish with a one-under-par 70. An eagle at the par-five 15th had raised hopes of a strong finish.