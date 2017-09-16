Moriya Jutanugarn will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Evian Championship after firing a three under par 68 on Saturday.

The Thai player is looking for a first major championship title in France and reached nine under to lead the way from Japan's Ayako Uehara, who was a shot ahead of Australia's Katherine Kirk.

The year's fifth and final major has been reduced to 54 holes after bad weather forced the abandonment of play on Thursday, with all scores from day one discarded.

Jutanugarn - whose sister Ariya won the Women's British Open in 2016 -- bogeyed the second but bounced back with birdies on the third, sixth and 11th. She dropped another shot on the 13th but gains on the 15th and 17th handed her the lead.

"I try to keep working on my game, keep improving whatever I can. It's just like my big goal, as I always say, I want to win my first tournament," she told www.lpga.com. "I just want to do my best and just play my game and don't worry about anything, just do anything under my control and it should turn out good."

Uehara carded seven birdies and two bogeys in a 66 while Kirk made four gains and dropped two shots in her 69.

New Zealander Lydia Ko - the 2015 champion - was then in a group at six under alongside overnight leader Park Sung-hyun and fellow South Korean Kim In-kyung.

England's Georgia Hall was leading the British charge four shots off the lead after a 69.