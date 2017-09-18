LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Phil Mickelson sized up his pitch shot on the final hole at Conway Farms on Sunday knowing that he likely had to hole it for an eagle in order to advance to next week's Tour Championship.

The shot looked good all the way, but it ran just over the edge of the hole, probably traveling a bit too fast to drop.

When he holed the birdie putt, he ended up one shot removed from earning enough FedEx Cup points to advance to the Tour Championship, which he will now miss for the third time in four years.

"It's disappointing, but I like the fact that I'm starting to play well,'' said Mickelson, who tied for 20th at the BMW Championship after a final-round 70. "I look forward to staying sharp this week for the Presidents Cup. I feel like I'm finally starting to play well enough to get in contention and do well. I want to add a few events.''

Mickelson, 47, completed a fourth consecutive season without adding to his 42 PGA Tour victories. He said he will play the Safeway Open the week following the Presidents Cup and will likely add the WGC HSBC Champions in China in November. As for next week, Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay played their way into the top 30, with Finau and Cantlay earning Masters invitations.

Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson, Brendan Steele and Bill Haas were knocked out of the top 30. Oosthuizen began the week ranked 24th in points and was narrowly knocked out after finishing tied for 63rd in the 70-player field. Jason Dufner hung onto the 30th and final spot.

Jordan Spieth earned the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings heading to the Tour Championship with his tie for seventh at the BMW Championship. He is followed by Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, BMW winner Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm, who narrowly finished ahead of Rickie Fowler.

Hideki Matsuyama was knocked out of the top five, who are assured of capturing the FedEx Cup and its $10 million bonus with a victory at the Tour Championship.