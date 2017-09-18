Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will play the British Masters at Close House as he plots out the rest of his 2017 campaign.

The World No. 8 -- who is at his lowest world ranking for more than three years -- has been struggling with rib and back injuries this year but will return to the scene of his professional debut a decade ago -- joining the likes of Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood in the Northumberland tournament.

"I'm looking forward to playing my first British Masters for a while," McIlroy said.

"I kind of had it in the back of my mind that if I didn't make the Tour Championship then there was a chance to tee it up at Close House, so I have decided to do that before finishing my season off the next week at the Dunhill Links.

"Teeing it up next week gives me one more chance to end 2017 on a high as well. If I can sign off the year with a win or two in Newcastle and then St Andrews I would take so many positives into my six-week recovery period when I am going to reset mentally and physically and concentrate on getting myself in the right shape for next year."

Four-time major champion McIlroy, 28, continues his hunt for a first win of the year.