          Pennsylvania high school golfer has 2 holes-in-one in round

          10:39 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania high school golfer has defied huge odds by recording two holes-in-one in the same round.

          Parkland High School golfer Ben Tetzlaff accomplished the feat during a nine-hole practice round Monday at Iron Lakes Country Club.

          "I still can't believe it, and I was the one who did it," Tetzlaff told The (Allentown) Morning Call. "So I can't imagine being someone who didn't see it trying to believe it."

          The National Hole-In-One Registry calculated the odds of the feat at 67 million-to-1.

          Parkland coach Scott Levan says he missed the first ace but saw the second, when Tetzlaff hit a 9-iron on the 140-yard sixth hole. Tetzlaff had already sunk a gap wedge on the 104-yard second hole.

          Tetzlaff's career-low round is a 76, which he shot at Allentown Municipal Golf Course. He hopes to play golf in college.

