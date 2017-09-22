Tiger Woods still isn't hitting full golf shots and doesn't have a timetable for his return to competitive golf, but other aspects of his attempted comeback from a fourth back surgery sound more optimistic, according to a Friday morning post on his website.

"I'm starting to hit the ball a little further -- 60-yard shots. I have not taken a full swing since my back fusion surgery last April, but continue to chip and putt every day," Woods wrote. "I'm working out six days a week, alternating between the treadmill, bike riding, swimming and lifting twice a day. My muscle tone is coming back, but I'm not in golf shape yet. That's going to take time."

He revealed that an impending six-month exam with his doctor should offer fuller parameters of "what I can do moving forward."

Woods hasn't competed since withdrawing after an opening-round 77 at the Dubai Desert Classic in early February.

"Playing wise, I'm not looking ahead yet because I don't know what kind of swing I'm going to use," he explained. "I just don't know what my body is going to allow me to do. Until I do, I'm going to listen to my doctors and continue to take it slowly."

Though he has been away from the game competitively, Woods hasn't been completely removed from the sport.

He wrote that he often engages in chipping and putting contests with fellow South Florida residents Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas and that they celebrated Thomas' recent PGA Championship victory together.

Woods will also be on site for next week's Presidents Cup at Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey, where he will serve as a U.S. assistant captain under Steve Stricker, a role he first held at last year's Ryder Cup.

"It will be great to be around the guys and try to help our team any way I can to win," Woods said. "I had a blast doing it last year at the Ryder Cup and we have another great captain in Steve Stricker. We tried to keep the band together with Jim Furyk, Davis Love III and myself, and added Fred Couples, to maintain consistency and unity."

Woods' entire 1,572-word post wasn't solely about personal updates, though.

He opened with heartfelt thoughts about those affected by recent hurricanes and the earthquake in Mexico City, saying, "Many lives have been lost, families disrupted and displaced, and I want to send my sincere condolences. I want to thank all the first responders and volunteers who continue to provide assistance to those in need during these difficult times."

The wide-ranging entry also included words of congratulations to outgoing Masters Tournament chairman Billy Payne, incoming chairman Fred Ridley, victorious U.S. Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster, winning U.S. Walker Cup team member Mav McNealy, losing Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team member David Boote, US Open tennis champion Rafael Nadal, the Oakland Raiders, his sponsors and the fans.

"Finally, thanks to my fans for your patience and encouragement," Woods concluded. "The last two years have been challenging and I have gone through a great deal. But you have always been there for me and I can't thank you enough."