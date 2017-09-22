Scotland's Marc Warren gave his chances of retaining his European Tour card a much-needed boost with a superb second round of 64 in the Portugal Masters.

Warren carded five birdies and an eagle at Victoria Clube de Golfe to finish 11 under par alongside Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard, a shot behind halfway leader Nino Bertasio.

After missing the cut in more than half his events this season, Warren began the week ranked 173rd in the Race to Dubai, with only the top 100 after the Valderrama Masters next month keeping full playing privileges.

"Conditions were perfect, I drove the ball well and after that it was just about trying to be patient," Warren said. "The flags were tucked away and the greens were quite firm so I was pleased with that side of my game."

Bertasio carded six birdies in a second consecutive 65 and has dropped just one shot so far this week, with Bjerregaard also returning a bogey-free 65 on another day of low scoring. Former champion Shane Lowry matched Warren's 64 to lie three shots off the lead on nine under, with defending champion Padraig Harrington a shot further back after a second straight 67.

"I'm very happy," Lowry, who has slipped to 86th in the world rankings, told Sky Sports. "I felt quite rusty out there yesterday (Thursday) after four weeks off. I played my way into the round and then hit some shots when I finished and really hit it well so was looking forward to getting out there and did the business."