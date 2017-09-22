England's Georgia Hall holds a narrow lead at the halfway stage of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Femenino.

Hall added a 67 to her opening 65 at Real Club de Golf Guadalmina to finish 12 under par, a shot ahead of home favourites Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz, who equalled the course record with a 64.

"I hit the ball better today, I just didn't hit it close enough to the pin with my approach shots," Hall said. "It's always good to have a bogey-free round and it got a bit windy on the back nine, so I'm happy with today's score."

Defending champion Munoz, who is playing at her home club, fired eight birdies in a bogey-free round, including five in succession in a front nine of 29.

"I kept being patient," Munoz said. "I've been playing really well both days and yesterday I couldn't make putts. I was hitting good putts, but touching the edges.

"Today it was a combination of hitting it close and making some nice 15-footers. I'm feeling comfortable and playing well, but right now I just want to enjoy the moment. Tomorrow is a new day."

Ciganda fired three birdies and an eagle in her 67, with South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace two shots off the lead after a 68.