Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz delighted the home fans as they carded matching third rounds of 67 to share the lead heading into the final day of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Femenino.

The former Solheim Cup partners started the day one shot behind England's Georgia Hall, but ended it on 16-under-par and three strokes clear of Hall, who could only card a 71.

Ciganda said: "I started with a bogey on the first hole but I told myself to stay patient today. I know I can make birdies here, so just relax and try to hit fairways and greens.

"I had a birdie on nine and then I saw the tee was up on 12, so I made two good birdies on 11 and 12 and had three birdies to finish, so I'm very happy and excited for tomorrow.

"It's great because lots of people were watching and I really enjoy playing here in Spain with Aza and lots of friends, family and kids. I think it's really good for golf."

Munoz, who is playing at her home course at Real Club de Golf Guadalmina, added: "It was really fun going back and forth making birdies with Carlota. Finishing with an eagle at the end definitely puts a smile on my face and dinner is going to taste much tastier."