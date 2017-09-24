BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Nicholas Lindheim shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to move into a tie for the lead after the third round of the DAP Championship with Matt Atkins, who faltered with a double bogey on the 16th hole at the Web.com Tour Finals event.

Lindheim, who's trying to regain his PGA Tour card after a disappointing rookie year, spent most of the day chasing Atkins at Canterbury Golf Club before birdies at Nos. 15 and 16. He bogeyed 17, but Atkins took two shots to escape a greenside bunker on the par-5 16th en route to a 7. He shot 69, and both were at 9-under 201.

The event is the third of four tournaments that determine 25 PGA Tour cards. The series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and non-members with enough money to place in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible.

Atkins has already earned a PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 25 on the regular-season Web.com money list. Those players are competing for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals.

Matt Harmon, Joel Dahmen, Chesson Hadley and Shawn Stefani were two shots back. Harmon made the biggest move with a 67, tied for the low round of the day at Canterbury, which was playing firm and fast with punishing rough.