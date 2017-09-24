Spain's Azahara Munoz took full advantage of local knowledge to retain her title in the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana Femenino at her home course.

The 29-year-old, who won her first tournament at Real Club de Golf Guadalmina aged nine, carded a closing 69 to finish 19 under par, two shots ahead of compatriot Carlota Ciganda and South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace.

"I couldn't be any happier, defending my title on my home course and where I grew up," said Munoz, who celebrated -- as promised -- by jumping into the club's swimming pool.

"It's been an amazing week and all the fans were here supporting me, so I'm happy I did it for them. Today on the back nine I made some amazing up and downs, so that was definitely the key."

England's Georgia Hall finished three shots off the lead in fourth after a final round of 69.

"I had quite a poor weekend really and didn't play that well, but fourth's fourth," the 21-year-old said.

"I wanted to try and win this week really and I putted quite well, but my pitching has been my weakness so I'll work on that for the next event."