BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Nicholas Lindheim made a downhill birdie putt from about 30 feet on the first playoff hole after bogeying the final two holes in regulation and won the DAP Championship on Sunday to regain his PGA Tour card.

Lindheim hit every green in regulation on the front nine and held the lead from the third hole on. But he missed his tee shot well left on the par-4 18th at Canterbury Golf Club, punched out and failed to get up and down. He shot a 1-over 71 to join Rob Oppenheim (67) and Chesson Hadley (69) in the playoff.

The event was the third of four Web.com Tour Finals events, which determine 25 PGA Tour cards. The series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and non-members with enough money to place in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible.

The good news for Lindenheim was that merely getting into the playoff was enough to earn his PGA Tour card after he finished 197th in the FedEx Cup in his rookie season. Oppenheim also got his card back after finishing just outside the top 25 on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list.

Hadley, who won last week in Boise, Idaho, took a commanding lead atop the combined money list from the Web.com Tour regular season and Finals. Hadley earned his PGA Tour card in the regular season, and his performance the last three weeks will give him a better priority ranking when the new season starts next month.