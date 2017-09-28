Former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy will undergo an 'MOT' on his health and make an effort to improve his diet after returning from injury at the British Masters.

The Northern Irishman, 28, is yet to win a tournament in 2017 with rib and back injuries plaguing his season and is set to undergo a series of physical tests next month.

"I'm going to Manchester on Oct. 19 and 20 to do some testing, basically a full health MOT type of thing," McIlroy said ahead of bidding to end his drought at Close House.

"There's been a couple of times this year where my joints have been inflamed or I just haven't quite had the energy levels and whatever. So I just want to get some food allergy stuff done and use this time to delve deeper into trying to see where I can really get better and be more disciplined.

"I would be the first one to say my diet probably hasn't been the best over the past year and a half. You're always eating out at restaurants and sometimes you don't make the best choices.

"Like a dog, whatever you put in front of me, it's going to be eaten whether I want it or not."

While McIlroy has struggled physically over the past year, the four-time major champion remains confident that his second decade in the sport will be even more successful than his first.

He added: "If someone had of told me at The Belfry that your first 10 years you're going to do, X, Y and Z I would have been ecstatic, over the moon but because of the experiences I've had and the golfer that I've become, I feel like the next 10 years, I can be even better.

"That's why I think these next three months are going to be very important in my career going forward with all the stuff that I want to do and all the stuff that I want to put in place.

"These three months could give me the foundation to have the next 10 years be even better than the 10 years I've just had. That turns a great career into one of the greatest careers."