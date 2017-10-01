The New Zealand Women's Open will have to wait until Monday to find a winner after the final round was suspended due to bad weather conditions.

The round will resume at 8:15 a.m. local time after over five hours of play were lost as a result of several stoppages throughout the day.

Brooke Henderson -- starting the day one shot behind Belen Mozo -- topped the leaderboard with a score of 17-under par when proceedings were brought to a halt at Windross Farm.

The Canadian carded three birdies on her opening six holes to establish a four-stroke lead over Brittany Lincicome and overnight leader Mozo -- both sitting at 13-under.

If the 20-year-old can hold on in Auckland, it will be her the fifth LPGA tour title of her career and her second of the year.

Local favourite and former World No. 1 Lydia Ko will enter the fifth day eight shots behind the leader as she was forced to depart after completing seven holes.