          Bad weather delays conclusion of New Zealand Women's Open

          Brooke Henderson will have a four-shot lead when play resumes at Windross Farm. Hannah Peters/Getty Images
          9:19 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The New Zealand Women's Open will have to wait until Monday to find a winner after the final round was suspended due to bad weather conditions.

          The round will resume at 8:15 a.m. local time after over five hours of play were lost as a result of several stoppages throughout the day.

          Brooke Henderson -- starting the day one shot behind Belen Mozo -- topped the leaderboard with a score of 17-under par when proceedings were brought to a halt at Windross Farm.

          The Canadian carded three birdies on her opening six holes to establish a four-stroke lead over Brittany Lincicome and overnight leader Mozo -- both sitting at 13-under.

          If the 20-year-old can hold on in Auckland, it will be her the fifth LPGA tour title of her career and her second of the year.

          Local favourite and former World No. 1 Lydia Ko will enter the fifth day eight shots behind the leader as she was forced to depart after completing seven holes.

