HEDDON-ON-THE-WALL, England -- They came in their tens of thousands to see an Irishman anointed a British Master and so it came to pass.

But it wasn't Rory McIlroy's 23rd worldwide professional victory the Geordie crowds witnessed; it was Paul Dunne's first. Dunne completed the win with a chip-in birdie at the 72nd hole for a stunning final round of 9-under-par 61 and a winning total of 20-under 260.

Throughout the week over 60,000 fans hiked the hilly fairways of Close House Golf Club and whilst the eventual winner was not the one they had hoped for, they may well come to remember when they saw a bright talent confirm his quality on the world stage.

Dunne, remember, was the precocious amateur who shared the 54-hole lead in the 2015 Open Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews. His professional career has been something of a slow-burn since then, but on a soggy first Sunday in October he confirmed a step-up in class, one notable for its multi-dimensional quality.

He built a position of great strength on the front nine, first taking and then stretching the lead, and withstood the twin back nine threats of a charge by McIlroy and the fearsome weight of pressure that comes with the prospect of winning a first European Tour title.

Moreover there was style as well as substance in the performance: He not only ended his round with a chip-in, he had started it that way too, at the first hole.

That he repelled a barrage of birdies from McIlroy only adds gravitas to the effort. The world No. 6 had been subdued early on, getting off to a damp start, with his drive off the first tee disappearing into thick wet grass and for some time no-one could locate it.

Eventually a marshal saved the day by treading on it. McIlroy replaced the ball, but he remained downbeat until a hat trick of birdies late in the front nine.

When fine par-breaking chances went begging at 9 and 10, followed by a bogey at 11, his hopes looked forlorn. Yet his response was everything the galleries had hoped to see: five birdies in the next six holes to briefly get within a shot of the leader.

"I didn't want to hand it to Paul," said McIlroy afterwards. "In fact I actually feel like I played better once I got into contention. It focused me and I did what I had to do, made some good strokes, holed some good putts.

"There was a real buzz and atmosphere out there. I definitely felt the support from the crowd coming down the stretch and making those birdies. The occasion felt big.

"Hitting 64-63 over the weekend, you'd have thought I'd have a chance, but that shows you how well Paul played."

In contrast to McIlroy's sluggish start, Dunne raced clear on those opening holes. He followed the opening par-breaker with a birdie-3 at the fourth, a kick-in red number at the fifth and an eagle-3 at the sixth. What had been a bunched leaderboard was now a peloton chasing the distant leader.

Aware of this change in the tournament dynamic Dunne became visibly drawn. An anxious stare peered out at every shot, but the golfing gods were with him.

Rory McIlroy finished 17-under after he carded an impressive 63 on the final day of the British Masters. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

At the 11th his approach shot clipped a sprinkler head and could have bounced into sand, thick rough or worse trouble. Instead it ricocheted towards the hole, leaving a six foot birdie opportunity he converted.

"Can't script that," he grinned afterwards. "I thought it was going to be a difficult up-and-down until I saw the ball flying sideways. Not going to complain though."

Another par-breaker at 15 kept McIlroy's charge at arm's length, but he played the short par-4 17th aware that his advantage was now down to just that one swing of the club. No matter. After his drive pulled up short of the green he completed an up-and-down for birdie.

At the par-3 last he went one better. This time his tee shot found the rough before he chipped in to the delight of the packed grandstands. A twitchy lead on the 17th tee had become a dominant three-shot victory on the final green.

"With a packed leaderboard I wanted a fast start and even when I was three clear I knew level-par from there wouldn't win," he reported after lifting the trophy, before revealing a crucial development this year.

"I've improved mentally on Sundays. I've become tougher. I've kind of found out what makes me tick. I'm trying to play well rather than not play badly.

"Today I went out and really tried to win the tournament, rather than have someone hand it to me. That was the focus. When I was in front, I just kept pushing to see how many birdies I could make."

The vanquished McIlroy was impressed.

"He's been knocking on the door for a while now," the runner-up said. "To be able to finish off a tournament like this and playing with the lead all day, he finished it great. Shows he can handle this sort of environment."

Dunne's playing partner, and pre-round leader, Sweden's Robert Karlsson was a constant presence throughout the day, but couldn't keep pace with the winner. His 66 earned him solo third on 16-under.

Karlsson's compatriot David Lingmerth, England's Graeme Storm and German Florian Fritsch were tied fourth on 14-under.

The latter's flawless final round of 7-under-par 63 made for one of the most heartening stories of the day. The 31-year-old doesn't fly so his season is limited to European tournaments and this result revives a season that has, like his travel arrangements, failed to take off. Now 114th on the Race to Dubai he has three weeks to save his card for the 2018 season.

For Dunne elite field tournaments now await and even McIlroy was pondering the possibility that in one year's time he'll be making a Ryder Cup debut. His future is sky high.